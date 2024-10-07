Red Card for Tackle on Riqui Puig, Atlanta PK Drama & Should Sergio Busquets Have Seen Red?

October 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Andrew Wiebe is back for another edition of Instant Replay as he analyzes the most controversial plays from Matchday 36 & 37.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.