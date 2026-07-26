Red Card Debate, Penalty in Nashville & Should Play Have Stopped for Marco Reus?: Instant Replay

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Andrew Wiebe breaks down the most controversial refereeing decisions from MLS Matchday 17.

Should Atlanta United's Will Reilly have been sent off for his challenge on Charlotte FC's Pep Biel? Was Nashville SC's Sam Surridge correctly awarded a penalty against CF Montréal? And should St. Louis CITY SC have stopped play after LA Galaxy's Marco Reus went down?

Watch the full episode for Wiebe's take on the calls, the video review process and the Laws of the Game.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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