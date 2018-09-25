RED Access 'Pick Your Seats Day' this Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce the earliest-ever 'Pick Your Seats Days' at Hammons Field this Friday, September 28 with a second event scheduled for Saturday, October 27.

Friday's 'Pick Your Seats Day':

- Cardinals vs. Cubs played live on our video board beginning at 1:20pm.

- 50% Team Store Discount

- Discounted Beverages

- Free Popcorn

- When? 1:00-5:00pm

- Where? Hammons Field (enter through Gate 3)

October 27 'Pick Your Seats Day':

- Batting practice on the field for current RED Access Members and those who sign up on 10/27.

- When? 1:30-3:30pm

- Where? Hammons Field

Both 'Pick Your Seats Day' events offer all fans the opportunity to select their seats in person for any new RED Access Membership Plan!

RED Access Memberships start at $19 per month over five months with our Base Hit Membership, which includes two games per month (10 total) in your reserved seat and grants additional General Admission access to all 70 Cardinals home games.

During the 'Pick Your Seats Day' event, all Cardinals fans interested in RED Access Memberships are invited to come to Hammons Field to pick out their seats in person for the 2019 season, or just to learn more about our groundbreaking new program. This enables fans first-hand experience to explore different available seating options and views, granting fans more freedom than ever in choosing their perfect seats at Hammons Field!

Events are weather permitting. For more information on Cardinals Pick Your Seats Day, call the Front Office at (417) 863-0395.

