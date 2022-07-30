Red & Black Game Tonight

Need your summer hockey fix? Join us TONIGHT, Saturday, July 30th, at 6:00pm at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center for the annual Red & Black Game!

Watch players from around the world compete for a spot in main training camp. This event is FREE and open to the public. No tickets are required, but seating is limited and will be first come, first serve.

The Havoc will be on-site with merchandise and information about the upcoming season!

The Huntsville Ice Sports Center is located at 3185 Leeman Ferry Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801. â

