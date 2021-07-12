Recyclops Bobblehead Highlights 'Tugas Return to the Jack

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Family fun and excitement return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, July 13, as the Daytona Tortugas return home to open up a six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Among the highlights are The Office Night and a Recyclops Bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday, and the inaugural Friday Night Happy Hour.

The Tortugas open up the set on Tuesday, July 13, with a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion, as the organization looks to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities. As a part of Silver Sluggers Night, fans can enjoy Michelob Ultra drafts for $2.50. The first pitch of that night and all weekday games are set for 7:05 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Charity remains a focal point for the organization with a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union on July 14. This week, the Tortugas partner with the Easter Seals, a local non-profit organization, to swell up donations and awareness for a worthy cause. Starting at just $14, patrons will be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn thanks to a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. Courtesy of Landshark, souvenir cup holders will also be able to enjoy refills at concession stands for just $3.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the oldest ballpark in Minor League Baseball on July 15 courtesy of a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. All those in attendance can beat the heat with fountain drinks and draft beers starting at as low as $1.

It will be the inaugural Friday Night Happy Hour on July 16. There will be various drink specials available for those in attendance at the different bars and concession stands throughout Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Fans are advised to arrive at 'The Jack' early on Saturday, July 17, as the Tortugas celebrate The Office Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Recyclops Bobblehead presented by bowlingball.com. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with gates scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

The homestand wraps up on Sunday, July 18, with a Bark in the Park and Tiny 'Tugas Night. For just $2, fans can purchase a "pooch pass" so their four-legged friend can enjoy a nine-inning vacation, as well. Additionally, there will be activities for all Tiny 'Tugas members who come out to the ballpark. It will also be the Tortugas' Yappy Hours with 16 oz. Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer cans on sale for $4. The series finale gets underway at 5:35 p.m.and gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS (all broadcasts available on daytonatortugas.com and the MiLB First Pitch app)

TUESDAY: RHP Luis Ortiz (1-2, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Bryce Bonnin (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

WEDNESDAY: RHP Santiago Florez (5-2, 1.37 ERA) vs. TBA

THURSDAY: RHP Nick Garcia (4-2, 3.21 ERA) vs. RHP James Marinan (1-2, 5.63 ERA)

FRIDAY: RHP Logan Hofmann (3-1, 2.13 ERA) vs. RHP Miguel Medrano (1-0, 1.17 ERA)

SATURDAY: RHP Adrian Florencio (3-2, 2.68 ERA) vs. RHP Case Williams (1-5, 6.63 ERA)

SUNDAY: RHP Jared Jones (1-0, 3.81 ERA) vs. RHP Bryce Bonnin (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

