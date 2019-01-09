Record-Setting Charleston Returns, Canadian Rookie Added

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes added two players to their 2019 roster on Tuesday, re-signing right-handed pitcher Jack Charleston and signing rookie right-handed pitcher Brandon Marklund.

Last year, Charleston set an American Association record for durability by appearing in 60 of the Goldeyes' 100 regular season games. The Jacksonville, Florida native posted a 2-3 record with one save and a 2.63 ERA in 51.1 innings pitched. Charleston recorded 34 strikeouts, walked 19, and surrendered just three home runs. The 26-year-old right-hander did not allow an earned run in 50 of his 60 record-setting appearances. From June 2nd through July 6th, Charleston rattled off 19 consecutive outings without allowing an earned run, and did the same over a 16-game stretch from July 9th through August 7th. Charleston took the mound on five consecutive calendar days from June 28th through July 2nd, and then eclipsed that feat by pitching on the final six days of the season from August 29th through September 3rd. In total, Charleston took the mound 26 times when having pitched the previous calendar day, and fashioned a 2.14 ERA in those appearances.

"I'm very glad to have Jack back in Winnipeg," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Jack had a fantastic season for our club, and I'm hopeful that he can give us more of the same in 2019."

Charleston was originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 30th round in 2015 out of Faulkner University (Montgomery, Alabama), and is entering his fifth season of professional baseball. Charleston owns a lifetime 7-14 record with 19 saves, and a 3.02 ERA in 144 games, 142 of them in relief. The 6-foot-5, 165-pound Charleston has allowed just seven home runs in 190.2 career innings of work. Charleston reached the Double-A level in 2017 where he posted a 2.84 ERA for the Southern League's Birmingham Barons.

Marklund is a true rookie who recently completed a four-year college career at Bryan College (Dayton, Tennessee). The North Vancouver, British Columbia native was 6-1 with eight saves and a 2.38 ERA during his senior campaign for the Bryan Lions last spring. Marklund struck out 69 batters in 56.2 innings, while holding the opposition to a .199 batting average. The 22-year-old right-hander combined for a 14-8 collegiate record with 10 saves and a 4.53 ERA in 157.0 frames. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Marklund is currently pitching for the Australian Baseball League's Auckland Tuatara where his fastball has touched 95 miles per hour. Through January 7th, Marklund has a 1.64 ERA with nine strikeouts in 11.0 innings for Auckland.

"Brandon is a quality arm," said Forney. "He's pitching very well in Australia, and all the reports have been very positive."

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have five players signed to contracts for the 2019 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 4th.

Notes: Charleston's record-setting 59th appearance came on September 2nd at St. Paul...the previous record of 58 appearances was held by former Goldeyes' left-hander Brendan Lafferty, which was set in 2015...Charleston responded well under pressure last season, holding the opposition to a .196 average with runners on base (107 AB) and a .209 average with runners in scoring position (67 AB)...prior to his arrival at Bryan College, Marklund pitched for the British Columbia Premier Baseball League's North Shore Twins and Vancouver Cannons

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2019 season on May 16th against the Texas AirHogs on the road. The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

