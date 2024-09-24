Record-Setter!| The Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich Is USL Championship Player of the Week

September 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 29 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Charleston Battery forward Nick Markanich voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a two-goal performance in the Battery's 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Patriots Point, through which he set a USL Championship single-season scoring record.

