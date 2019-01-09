Record Number of Fireworks Shows Await Fans in 2019

LAKEWOOD, NJ - The BlueClaws will light up the Jersey Shore sky with a team-record 26 post-game fireworks shows in 2019. For the first time, the team will have shows following Thursday games in June, July, and August, in addition to shows on every Friday and summer Saturday nights.

"We added summer Saturday nights to the Fireworks schedule last season and the response from fans was incredible," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "Whether it was families out for a fun night or businesses bringing employees out to a game, we heard overwhelmingly positive feedback."

Added Ricciutti, "We also wanted to build in consistency so fans know that at every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday game from June through the end of the season, the BlueClaws will end the night with one of the best fireworks shows at the Shore."

Additionally, the biggest fireworks show of the year will follow the game on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Thursdays are already a big night with the fan favorite Thirsty Thursday, in the new Biergarten, presented by 95.9 WRAT. Thursday fireworks nights will also include: Elf Night (RWJBarnabas Health) on June 27th, Military Appreciation Night (OceanFirst Bank) on July 11th, Italian Heritage Night on July 25th, Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese Night on August 8th, Breast Cancer Awareness Night on August 15th and Fan Appreciation Night on August 29th.

Summer Saturdays also mark the return of the BlueClaws Summer Concert Series, featuring live music plus food and drink specials in the FirstEnergy Park Biergarten. Included on the schedule are "Splintered Sunlight" for Grateful Dead Night (June 22nd), "After the Reign" for Country Night on June 29th, and "The Snakes" for Irish Heritage Night on August 10th with others to be announced.

One of the best ways to be sure fans don't miss out on the fun is to take advantage of one of the BlueClaws new 5 and 10-Game Membership Plans. These plans include tickets to some of the best games of the season. Every single game in these plans is a fireworks night and plus every game includes a complimentary hot dog, soda, ice cream (from Shore Town Soft Serve), a round of mini golf, and a boardwalk game ticket in the Toyota World Home Run Pavilion.

The 5-Game Plan also comes with two Premium Giveaway Items, such as the Seranthony Dominguez Knight Bobblehead for Wizards & Wands Night on April 19th unveiled by the BlueClaws earlier this week, while the 10-Game Plan comes with three Premium Items plus Early Entrance among other benefits.

"These Membership Plans are built for BlueClaws fans of all types," said Bob McLane, BlueClaws Senior Vice President of Tickets. "They're filled with complete nights of food, drink, special activities, fireworks, and baseball - a perfect summer of fun for the whole family."

Additionally, the BlueClaws have added in a Monthly Payment Plan option this year that includes the chance to pay for a Membership Plan in monthly installments through August.

"We wanted to make it as easy as possible for fans to enjoy the summer with the BlueClaws so we added the 'Monthly Payment Plan' option which has proven to be very popular," said McLane. "Fans can now 'subscribe' to their full summer - complete with guaranteeing the top items and the top seats at the best games - without having to go out-of-pocket for the full amount in January. In fact, for only $5.42 per month, fans can get the best seats to the best games of the season."

For more on BlueClaws Membership Plans, visit BlueClaws.com/Memberships or call 732-901-7000 option 3.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. They open the 2019 season on Thursday, April 4th at 6:35 pm against the Hickory Crawdads (Rangers). Ticket packages and group outings are on sale now.

