Record Breaking Season for the Pioneer Baseball League

Spokane, WA - Today, the Pioneer Baseball League (independent) announced that in 2021 it had broken its all-time attendance record in this, its first season as an MLB Partner League.

Other records were set for pitching, hitting, and in its signature Knockout Round.

A highwater mark of 839,374 fans turned out at the eight PBL parks in 2021. In just 96 games the league eclipsed its previous 125 game attendance record of 830,397 set in 1949.

"It was remarkable that the PBL set its all-time attendance record in a year still unsettled from the spread of COVID and with all the uncertainty of transitioning from an affiliated league," said PBL President Michael Shapiro. "It's a true testament to the wonderful experiences our ball clubs provide to their local communities and to the tremendous efforts and talents provided by our players. This underscores the value and importance of minor league baseball to this region of the country."

The PBL's groundbreaking "Knockout Round", a unique rule to replace extra innings, proved its case by offering a new level of excitement for both players and fans. There were 17 Knockouts played in 2021, with every team participating in at least one.

Manny Olloque, of the Rocky Mountain Vibes, set the inaugural record by hitting homers for three knockout wins. The Idaho Falls Chukars led the league with a perfect 3-0 record.

The PaddleHeads' Zac Almond hit 26 homers in 2021, besting the previous record of 23 (1997). This single-season record stood for 24 years before Almond hit his 24th homer in game 71.

The PaddleHeads also made history hitting the most home runs as a team in a single game by any team in Pioneer League history, with nine home runs on August 13th. The previous record was seven from the 1983 and 1996 seasons.

In 2021, 18 players beat the 2011 record of most at-bats, climbing into the batter's box over 330 times in the season. The new record was set at 387 by Myles Miller of the Boise Hawks.

Three players broke the record from 1987 of most games pitched in by appearing in more than 38 games.

Tyler Johnson of the Grand Junction Rockies set the new record at 42.

"In this transitional and challenging year for the PBL, we have so much to take pride in and so much to build on for 2022," said Shapiro. "I can't wait to get next year started."

For all previous records held in the PBL please go to: https://img.mlbstatic.com/milb-images/image/upload/milb/jynjzdnqc9ncenw7hbtu.pdf

