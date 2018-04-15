Record Breaking Jacks at the Jack

DAYTONA BEACH, FL -The Daytona Tortugas and Jupiter Hammerheads blasted a total of 11 home runs, in Jupiter's 18-13 win Saturday night at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The 11 home runs are the most for one game in the Florida State League's 100 year history, breaking the previous 29 year record of 10. The loss was Daytona's first since Opening Night, snapping an eight game winning streak.

JT Realmuto, on rehab assignment from the Miami Marlins, got the scoring started with a solo home run in the top of the first against LHP Wellington Romero to set the tone for the night.

In the bottom half, another big leaguer, Dilson Herrera, blasted a solo home run, his second in as many nights, to tie it at one. Tyler Stephenson would then drive in Malik Collymore with a double to give the Tortugas a 2-1 lead. Stephenson came in to score on a Mitch Nay two-run home run, Nay's second in as many days. Daniel Sweet then followed with a jack of his own to left field for the Tortugas third homer of the inning, to give Daytona a 5-1 lead.

In the top of the second, John Silviano would cut the 5-1 lead in half, with a two-run homer off Romero to make it 5-3.

The Tortugas would add four more in the bottom of the second, despite not having a hit. Stephenson worked a walk with the bases loaded to force in Collymore to get the scoring started. Daytona would add on with an error from Jupiter shortstop Joe Dunand, an RBI groundout from Sweet, and a Dylan Lee wild pitch.

In the top of the fourth, Stone Garrett hit a two-run homer off of Romero for the game's sixth home run, making it 9-5.

Then, in the top of the fifth, the Hammerheads would send 14 men to the plate and score 9 runs against RHP Nick Howard. After Realmuto led off the inning with a double, Dunand followed with a two-run homer to cut the Daytona lead to 9-7. The next three batters would then reach on a pair of singles and an error, to load the bags for Silviano. The Hammerheads slugger would unload the bases with his fourth career grand slam and second homer of the night.

Jupiter then re-loaded the bases with just one out, and scored on a Stephenson passed ball, the first of the year for the Tortugas. Dunand, batting for the second time in the inning, drove in two more with a single to give Jupiter a 14-9 lead, capping the nine-run frame.

The Tortugas would crack double-digits in the run column, thanks to a Stephenson RBI triple in the sixth.

With two outs in the top of the eighth, Corey Bird drove in Riley Mahan with an RBI single. The Hammerheads would load up the bases, then score their 16thrun on a Brian Miller bases loaded walk.

Trailing 16-10 heading into the bottom of the eighth, the Tortugas would cut the deficit in half. With one out, Taylor Trammell blasted a solo home run, his second of 2018, to make it a five run game. Then, after Stephenson worked a two-out walk, Nay hammered his second two-run homer of the night, to tie the Florida State League record of 10 home runs in a single game.

Leading, 16-13, in the top of the ninth, the Hammerheads would add two more runs and round out the scoring. Dunand reached on a single to start the inning, the first hit allowed by RHP Jesse Stallings this year, before Garrett came up three batters later and hit the record-breaking home run, the 11thof the night. It was his second two-run blast of the game.

RHP Dylan Lee (1-0) got the win, after pitching 3 1/3 shutout innings out of the pen and allowing just two hits.

RHP Nick Howard (0-1) took the loss. He faced 11 batters, retiring just one, and allowed nine runs.

Kyle Keller earned his second save, retiring all four hitters he faced with three strikeouts.

Daytona and Jupiter will play the rubber match of this three game series tomorrow on Jackie Robinson Day. The Tortugas will celebrate by wearing the number 9 on the back of their jerseys. LHP Ty Boyles is making his first start of the season for Daytona and will be opposed by LHP Daniel Castro (1-0, 6.75)

First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 PM, with coverage beginning at 5:20 PM with The Metcare Pregame Show on AM 1230, AM 1490, and FM 106.9 WSBB.

NOTES: Luis Gonzalez went hitless, snapping his 18-game hitting streak... The Tortugas hit three home runs in an inning for the second time this year, both coming in Saturday games. They had never done it once in their first three years of existence... Daytona sent nine men to the plate in both the first and second innings... 6 of the 11 home runs were two-run blasts... Mitch Nay drove in a season-high five RBIs... The teams combined for 31 runs, 33 hits, and 40 runners left on base... Nick Howard's ERA went from 3.00 to 24.30

LIST OF HOME RUNS

T1: JT Realmuto solo (415 ft)

B1: Dilson Herrera solo (389 ft)

B1: Mitch Nay 2R (389 ft)

B1: Daniel Sweet solo (363 ft)

T2: John Silviano 2R (370 ft)

T4: Stone Garrett 2R (420 ft)

T5: Joe Dunand 2R (422 ft)

T5: John Silviano grand slam (340 ft)

B8: Taylor Trammell solo (408 ft)

B8: Mitch Nay 2R (431 ft)

T9: Stone Garrett 2R (420 ft)

