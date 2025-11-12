Recapping the #USHL Players of the Week
Published on November 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
Check out the United States Hockey League Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025
- Steel Battle USA Hockey NTDP U18s this Weekend - Chicago Steel
- Tickets on Sale for American Cup Powered by Wegmans - USHL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.