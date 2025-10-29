Recapping the USHL Players of the Week
Published on October 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
Check out the United States Hockey League Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2025
- Weekend Prview: October 31-November 2 - Omaha Lancers
- Steel Ready to Go Ghosthunting During Halloween Weekend in Youngstown - Chicago Steel
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.