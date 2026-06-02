Real Salt Lake's Juan Manuel Sanabria Makes Uruguay 2026 World Cup Roster!

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

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Real Salt Lake defender Juan Manuel Sanabria has made Uruguay's final 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Led by iconic manager Marcelo Bielsa, the South American country will make their 15th World Cup appearance this summer. They are two-time champions, winning the inaugural tournament in 1930 as hosts and again in 1950.

Uruguay's star players include Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo.







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