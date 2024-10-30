Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Full Match Highlights
October 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake YouTube Video
Check out the Real Salt Lake Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from October 30, 2024
- RSL Drops Scoreless Playoff Opener to Minnesota on Penalty Kicks - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Wins Penalty Shootout in Game 1 of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Minnesota United FC
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
