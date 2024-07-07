Real Salt Lake vs. Atlanta United: Full Match Highlights: July 6, 2024
July 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #realsaltlake #atlantaunited
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2024
- New York City FC Falls to Austin FC, 2-1 - New York City FC
- Austin FC Comes Back to Beat New York City FC - Austin FC
- Revolution Blanked by Sounders FC, 2-0 - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC Takes Down New England Revolution 2-0 Saturday Evening in Seattle - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sounders FC Takes Down New England Revolution 2-0 Saturday Evening in Seattle - Seattle Sounders FC
- Atlanta United Falls 5-2 at Real Salt Lake - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- Real Salt Lake Remains Home Saturday v Atlanta United
- Real Salt Lake Returns to Action at Home Wednesday v Houston Dynamo
- Real Salt Lake's Chicho Arango Named One of Four Possible Captains for 2024 MLS All-Stars
- Real Salt Lake Captain Chicho Arango & Homegrown Justen Glad Voted Onto 2024 MLS All-Star Roster
- Real Salt Lake Add MF Noel Caliskan to 2024 MLS Roster