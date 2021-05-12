Ready's Grand Slam Jolts Snappers Win Over Cubs

BELOIT, WI - Snappers fans were treated to an offensive clinic on Wednesday night... and a grounds crew chicken dance? The Beloit Snappers picked up their third straight win as Nic Ready's grand slam solidified an 8-3 win over the South Bend Cubs.

South Bend scored two runs in the third inning, but the Snappers answered with a Thomas Jones RBI single. It was the bottom of the fifth that took it home for the Snappers. Beloit piled on seven runs, including Ready's grand slam to take an 8-2 lead. This prompted a celebratory breakout chicken dance by the grounds crew as they raked the infield dirt between innings.

Beloit Top Performers: Bryan Hoeing picked up his first win for Beloit with 5 2/3 innings and two earned runs. Brady Puckett tossed 2 1/3 scoreless out of the bullpen for the Snappers. Ricky Aracena had a two-hit night. Devin Hairston was 3-for-4 with two doubles.

