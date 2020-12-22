Reading Royals Introduce FanSaves App to Connect Their Fans and Sponsors

The Reading Royals recently joined the emerging tech startup FanSaves, a platform that gives fans discounts and deals from sponsors of their favorite teams. The digital coupon book offers deals from local businesses that sponsor the Royals.

The Royals recently announced its decision to opt-out of the 2020-2021 ECHL season, choosing instead to focus forward on its 20th Anniversary Season while maintaining a commitment to the Reading community.

"FanSaves allows us the opportunity to engage our loyal fans with our valuable sponsors during this extended off-season." said Reading Royals' Director of Corporate Sales & Sponsorship, Tammy Dahms. "Right now, it is vital that the Royals stay active in supporting the community through creative partnerships that help us all get to the other side of this crazy time."

The Reading Royals join over 40 organizations across North America who are currently benefiting from the FanSaves platform which offers fans more than 400 deals and discounts from affiliated brands, giving businesses a new way to market and promote their products and services while tracking analytics.

"At FanSaves, we're committed to helping fans of the Reading Royals support the team's sponsors and the community at large even though the team isn't hitting the ice this season. We know that now, more than ever, the Royal's community needs to come together and our platform ensures that fans and sponsors alike are still able to support their favorite team," states Kris McCarthy, Co-Founder & COO of FanSaves.

As the impacts of technology continue to have a growing impact on the sponsorship industry, the Reading Royals are excited to be at the cutting edge of it while also promoting local business and activating and engaging their fan base in a new way.

Fans can download the FanSaves app on their smart phones today and favorite the Reading Royals to start redeeming deals. Season Ticket Holders and Sponsors will also have access to VIP Deals offered in the app as well. For more information on FanSaves visit: www.fansaves.com.

