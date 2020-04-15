READing RailRoad Returns

April 15, 2020 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce the return of their READing RailRoad program this spring and summer. Schools across the state have been required to remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, with continued education turning to homeschooling and online offerings. The RailRiders reading program allows children aged 4-13 the chance to read five books and be rewarded for their work with a free ticket to an upcoming home game at PNC Field.

"As parents and guardians look to help their children's education, we are happy to bring back this great program," said Jordan Maydole, the RailRiders Director of Community Relations. "The READing RailRoad is a simple way to have your child read five books, get the reward of a free baseball ticket and the satisfaction of accomplishment in these unusual times."

Parents and guardians must register their child or children by sending their name, their phone number, their child's name and their mailing address to Jordan Maydole. Each participant can download and print their own READing RailRoad bookmark to track the books that they read. As each book is finished, the reading log on the bookmark must be completed and the parent/guardian must initial each numbered box. When all five books are read, parents must send a completed copy or photo of the bookmark to jmaydole@swbrailriders.com.

The READing RailRoad program is limited to one bookmark and free ticket per child. Parents may purchase tickets for family and friends when redeeming the child's free ticket voucher at the E-Auto Box Office at PNC Field once it reopens. The ticket voucher is valid for one 2020 regular season home game once the schedule begins and those tickets are subject to availability. Vouchers will be mailed to each participating household once the child has completed reading five books, the parent or guardian sends a photo or copy of the child's completed bookmark (with parent initials) to jmaydole@swbrailriders.com and as soon as the RailRiders staff is back in the office at PNC Field. Participants must finish the five books and submit proof of completion by June 19, 2020, to be eligible for their free ticket voucher.

More information and the printable bookmark are available now at swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.