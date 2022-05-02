READing RailRoad Returns Courtesy of Red Robin

May 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce the return of their READing RailRoad program this spring and summer courtesy of Red Robin. READing RailRoad allows children aged 4-13 the chance to read five books and be rewarded for their work with a free ticket to an upcoming home game at PNC Field and a coupon from Red Robin.

"The READing RailRoad is a simple way to keep your child reading outside of their school," stated Jordan Steiner, the RailRiders Director of Community Relations. "We all know how rewarding sitting down with a book already is and this is a great way to add some fun and incentive plus a sense of accomplishment doing just that!"

Printable bookmarks are available on the Community tab of swbrailriders.com or physical copies are available at any of the participating libraries in the area. Those libraries are:

Abington Community Library Osterhout Free Library

Clymer Library Pike County Public Library

Hazleton Area Public Library Pittston Memorial Library

Hoyt Library Taylor Community Library

North Pocono Public Library Tunkhannock Public Library

Parents/Guardians must register their child or children by sending their name, their child's name, phone number, and mailing address to communityrelations@swbrailriders.com. As each book is finished, the reading log on the bookmark must be completed and the parent/guardian must initial each numbered box. When all five books are read, parents must send a completed copy or photo of the bookmark to communityrelations@swbrailriders.com.

The ticket link to redeem one free Field Reserved ticket per participant will be emailed to the parent/guardian once the child has completed the five books and submitted proof. Additional tickets for friends and family will be available for purchase through the link.

All tickets are digital and there is a limit of one (1) Field Reserved ticket per child who participated. There is also a limit of one (1) bookmark per child this season.

The ticket voucher is redeemable for any 2022 regular season home game - tickets and seating are subject to availability. The coupon for Red Robin is good for a free kid's meal with the purchase of any adult item.

For more information or to print the bookmark, visit swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.