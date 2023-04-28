Reading and Altoona to Play Doubleheader Saturday
April 28, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(Reading, PA) - Following tonight's rain out, the Reading Fightin Phils and Altoona Curve will play a doubleheader tomorrow, starting at 5 p.m.
Gates will open for the doubleheader at 4:45 p.m. in addition to all seating areas. Both games will be seven innings and game two will start approximately 30 minutes after game one, but not before 6:45 p.m. Our first fireworks show of the season will begin following the conclusion of game two.
The following exciting promotions are set for tomorrow as well:
Fireworks, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Miller-Keystone Blood Center, Stoney Creek Rentals, PA Army National Guard, Reading Truck, Crime Alert Berks County
4:45 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer, thanks to Midnight Oil Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage
Hard Work in School Pays Off Tickets Accepted, thanks to Capital BlueCross
Berks Packing Celebrating their 90th Anniversary
Twin Valley Night
Altoona has taken two of the first three games of this week's series. Reading won Tuesday, while the Curve have picked up win the last two nights. Tickets remain available for tomorrow's doubleheader and Sunday's game as well. Tickets can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.
The 2023 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.
