Reading and Altoona Rained out April 30

Today's Fightin Phils game has been officially postponed due to rain.

Those with regularly purchased tickets dated for April 30, 2023 may exchange their tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2023 Fightin Phils regular season home game, based on availability. Exchanges of tickets can be done in person at the Customers Bank R-Phils Ticket Office, by calling the Reading Fightin Phils office at 610-370-BALL, or by emailing us at info@fightins.com with a replacement game date.

We encourage all those attending the game as part of a group to check with your group leader in regards to the rescheduling of your event.

Sponsor tickets and tickets with a rain date printed on them may be used on that rain date only. Those tickets will be accepted at the gate on the designated rain date.

Tickets with specified rain dates for this game include:

United Way Ready.Set.READ! - 5/10

ROG Orthodontics - 5/14

Crazy About Reading - 7/16

Again, we apologize for the terrible weather.

