Read It. Stepped In. Won It. Emily Sams.
Published on June 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 15, 2026
- One Month out from the Queens Classic at Citi Field, Presented by CarMax - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Angel City Football Club's Global Game Tour Continues with Brazil vs. Scotland Watch Party Featuring Player Appearances - June 24 - Angel City FC
- LouCity, Racing Welcome Athletic Brewing Company as Exclusive Non-Alcoholic Beer - Racing Louisville FC
- Angel City FC Names Amy Taylor as Chief Executive Officer - Angel City FC
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Other Recent Angel City FC Stories
- Angel City Football Club's Global Game Tour Continues with Brazil vs. Scotland Watch Party Featuring Player Appearances - June 24
- Angel City FC Names Amy Taylor as Chief Executive Officer
- Angel City FC Goalkeeper Faith Nguyen Signs Contract Extension
- Angel City Football Club Heads into NWSL Break with Loss to North Carolina Courage at Home
- Angel City Football Club Players Called up to International Duty