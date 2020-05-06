Razorbacks to Don Honkers Teal

The Rochester Honkers Baseball Club is excited to announce the signing of two Arkansas Razorbacks. Nathan Rintz and Bryce Matthews both signed to play with the Honkers this summer.

Rintz, a 6'2", 185-pound freshman out of Schaumberg, Illinois, signed with the Razorbacks as the No. 11 ranked pitcher and 35th overall player out of Illinois, according to Perfect Game. He was also a top-500 recruit in the nation. This is because of a blazing fastball to go along with a changeup, a curveball that dips down to 75 MPH, and a slider. He was named the 2019 Perfect Game Preseason All-American, while also being named the 2017 and 2018 Preseason Underclass All-American.

"Rintz is a high energy right-handed pitcher with an aggressive approach on the mound. His fastball, slider, and changeup approach are effective, said Honkers manager Deskaheh Bomberry.

Matthews, a 6'4", 200-pound freshman, comes to Rochester as a highly regarded outfielder. He was a top-rated recruit out of Colorado, according to Perfect Game, backed by an outstanding prep career. As a senior at Chaparral High School, Matthews hit .253 with six home runs, 23 RBI, and six doubles. He first drew notice as a junior, when he hit .379 with four home runs and 19 RBI. With an exit velocity of 93 MPH, the ball flies off the bat with power, putting him in the 98th percentile in his class. He appeared in three games during the shortened season for the Razorbacks, hitting a double in four at-bats with a walk.

"Matthews is an athletic left-handed outfielder. He has a chance to hit for power, has good plate discipline, and is an above-average runner," said Bomberry.

