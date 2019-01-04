Razorbacks Set to Return to Dickey-Stephens Park in 2019

LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to return to Dickey-Stephens Park for the tenth time on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 as they will host the Grambling State Tigers. First Pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

"The Arkansas Travelers are very appreciative of the University of Arkansas and our longstanding partnership", said Travelers General Manager Paul Allen. "For the tenth year in a row they will feature one of the countries topnotch baseball programs at Dickey-Stephens Park. As Arkansans we are proud of the University and the success that Coach Van Horn has brought to the baseball program."

"Playing in Central Arkansas is always one of the big highlights of our schedule," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. "Myself and our team love coming down and giving the fans in this part of the state a chance to experience a Razorback baseball game and to do it in one of the premiere ballparks of Minor League Baseball, it's a win-win. We know our fans will pack the stadium for this game and we appreciate the opportunity that the Arkansas Travelers give us in putting on such a great event."

Tickets for the April 30th Razorback game will go on-sale February 25, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Tickets will be available only at www.travs.com. However, tickets for this game can be reserved before then by purchasing an Arkansas Travelers full season or mini-plan season ticket package. To inquire about Travelers season tickets please call the Travelers Box Office at 501-664-7559.

General admission tickets including berms, bleachers and standing room are $15, reserved seats sell for $18 and box seats are $20. Fans that purchase tickets for berms and standing room are allowed to bring blankets and folding chairs to the game.

Arkansas Razorback baseball season ticket holders should note that the game at Dickey-Stephens Park is a single game ticket and is not included in the Baum Stadium season ticket package.

