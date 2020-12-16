Rays Unveil Expanded Broadcast Options for 2020-21 Year

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have announced an expanded broadcast platform for the 2020-21 season including a partnership with WCIV-TV that will see select games aired on television with MyTV Charleston.

All of the team's home Saturday and Sunday games during 2020-21 will air live on the station, starting this week when SC hosts Jacksonville on December 19 at 6:05 p.m. A full television schedule will be announced at a later date with the remainder of the 2020-21 slate.

"We are really excited about the opportunity to partner with WCIV-TV to broadcast our Saturday and Sunday games," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "We felt like this was the perfect year to give our fans the opportunity to watch our games on television if they can't come due to COVID-19. Hopefully we can grow our product and get some of those viewers out to the Coliseum later in the year."

"WCIV is proud to partner with the South Carolina Stingrays and broadcast their weekend home games for the 2021 season," said WCIV-TV VP-GM Mary Margaret Nelms. "We are thrilled for the entire Charleston market to be able to watch one of the most popular ECHL organizations in the US. This collaboration further strengthens WCIV-MyTV Charleston as Charleston's home for local and regional sports."

The 'Voice of the Rays', Jared Shafran will provide play-by-play for all broadcasts alongside color commentary from Nick Harvey.

As has been the case for previous seasons, select broadcasts will also be heard on Caps Radio 24/7, the official radio home of the Washington Capitals. Caps Radio is scheduled to broadcast the team's remaining games in December, as well as their first four in January.

In addition, the Stingrays will have all games streamed live on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Stingrays are back in action on Friday night in Jacksonville when they battle the Icemen at 7 p.m. South Carolina will return home Saturday evening and host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game against Jacksonville at 6:05 p.m.

