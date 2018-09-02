Rays, Twins to Meet in Appalachian League Championship Series

REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. - The Princeton Rays and Elizabethton Twins will meet in the 2018 Appalachian League Championship Series. After an off day Monday, the best-of-three series will begin in Princeton on Tuesday with a 7pm first pitch. Elizabethton will host game two on Wednesday night and game three, if necessary, on Thursday.

Both division series went to three games, with the Rays dropping game one to Bluefield 12-7 Friday night before winning games two and three by 7-3 and 6-5 final scores, respectively. In the West, Elizabethton defeated Kingsport 7-3 in game one before the Mets evened the series with a 7-6 victory Saturday night. The Twins came away with a 5-2 victory at home Sunday to advance to the championship series.

The Rays and Twins played four times during the 2018 regular season, finishing with an even 2-2 record. Originally scheduled for six contests, a doubleheader was cancelled due to rain in Elizabethton on July 23. Elizabethton is seeking its second consecutive Appalachian League title and 14 th overall, while Princeton is looking for just its second league crown, with the first coming in 1994.

