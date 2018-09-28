Rays Single Game Tickets Go on Sale October 1

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that single game tickets for all home games during the 2018-19 season will go on sale Monday, October 1 at 10 a.m. Fans may purchase individual tickets at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office or online via Ticketmaster.

The home schedule kicks off with Opening Night: Capitals Championship Celebration presented by STASH Storage on October 20 where fans will receive a team magnet schedule courtesy of SC Sports Medicine and the Stanley Cup® will be on display for fan photos during the game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Other highly anticipated games on the calendar include Marvel Super Hero Night on Nov. 17, the annual Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 8, Nickelodeon Night on Dec. 15, Pack The House/Military Appreciation Night on Jan. 19, Star Wars Night on Feb. 23 and Pink In The Rink Night featuring a Parker Milner bobblehead giveaway on Mar. 2.

Groups of 10 or more can save money by purchasing tickets thru the Stingrays Front Office by calling 843-744-2248.

