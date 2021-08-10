Rays Promote Trio of RiverDogs Key Contributors

CHARLESTON, S.C. - On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Rays announced that pitcher Trey Cumbie, catcher Logan Driscoll and infielder Brett Wisely have each been promoted from the Charleston RiverDogs roster to High-A Bowling Green. 12 RiverDogs have now been elevated to High-A during the 2021 season. In a corresponding move, the team added infielder Tanner Murray from the Florida Complex League.

Cumbie was recently named Low-A East Pitcher of the week for his performance during a six-game series against Myrtle Beach July 19-25. Overall in 2021, the southpaw had put together a 4-1 record with a 3.49 earned run average in 16 appearances. In 28.1 innings, he struck out 45 opposing hitters and allowed just 17 hits.

The Lufkin, Texas native was selected by the Rays in the 13th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Houston. He split the 2019 season between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Charlotte Stone Crabs, the Rays Low-A and High-A affiliates, respectively.

Driscoll, acquired in the trade that sent Blake Snell to the Padres in December, has enjoyed a stellar season at the plate. In 30 games with the RiverDogs, he hit .324 with four home runs and 15 runs batted in. He also tallied nine doubles and one triple while spending time behind the plate and playing right field.

The 23-year old was originally drafted by San Diego in Competitive Balance Round B of the 2019 MLB Draft out of George Mason. During his lone year in the Padres farm system, Driscoll hit .268 with 20 RBI for Tri-City in the Northwest League.

Wisely was a productive bat at the top of the lineup for much of the season and was named the Low-A East Player of the Month for July. He played in 69 games for the RiverDogs, batting .292 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI. Wisely also led the team with 28 stolen bases. His 11-game hitting streak in July was the second-longest of the season for a RiverDogs player. The 22-year old was tied for second in the Low-A East in total bases, sixth in hits and tenth in slugging percentage.

The Rays selected Wisely in the 15th round of the 2019 draft out of Gulf Coast Community College. He hit .274 with five home runs and 25 RBI in 47 games with the Princeton Rays following the draft.

Murray joins the RiverDogs after making his professional debut by playing in nine games for the Florida Complex League Rays. The middle infielder started his career on a positive note, hitting .364 with a home run and 12 RBI. Murray reached base at a .462 clip and walked four times to just three strikeouts. He was selected by the Rays in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of UC Davis.

The RiverDogs return to action on Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach with the first of six games on the road against the Pelicans. In the South Division standings, the RiverDogs hold an 18.5 game lead over the second-place Pelicans. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

