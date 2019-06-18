Rays Front Office Named Finalist for 9 ECHL Awards

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that the team's front office has been named finalists for nine different ECHL awards for the 2018-19 season.

Community Service Team of the Year

Digital Content Team of the Year

Group Sales Department of the Year

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year

PR/Broadcaster of the Year (Jared Shafran)

Sales Professional of the Year (Zach Myers)

Sales Rookie of the Year (Patrick Smith)

Team Award of Excellence

Theme Night of the Year

"It's great to see our staff gain recognition from the ECHL for all their hard work during the 2018-19 season," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "We had a very successful year and we are committed to making the 2019-20 season even better. The future is very bright for the Stingrays!"

The winners of each award category will be revealed at the 2019 ECHL Hockey Sumer Meetings presented by Fevo in Las Vegas from June 17-21. The ECHL will make official announcements with all the league's award winners during the next few weeks.

The 27th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

