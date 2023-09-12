Raylin Heredia Wins FSL Player of the Week

Threshers outfielder Raylin Heredia claimed the final Florida State League Player of the Week Award of the 2023 Regular Season, going 10-17 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in four games against the Palm Beach Cardinals. Heredia turned in four multi-hit games in Palm Beach, including three hits in each of his first two games against the Cardinals. On Wednesday, September 6, his first game of the series, he was perfect a 3-3 at the plate with a triple and two runs scored. After another three-hit game on Thursday, he hit his first home run as a Thresher, a two-run blast in the fourth inning that put the Threshers ahead by four runs. He had a key RBI single and a stolen base in the final game of the series on Saturday and played a big part in two of the Threshers' three wins in the Threshers' final series of the regular season.

Heredia remains on the Threshers roster for the FSL Division Series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch of game one of the 2023 playoffs will be at 6:30 pm at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland...Listen to all the Threshers playoff action here: https://www.milb.com/clearwater/fans/audio-listen-live...The Threshers will return to Clearwater to continue their playoff run at BayCare Ballpark on Thursday, September 14, at 6:30 pm...You can purchase playoff tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

