RayJ Dennis Erupts for CAREER-HIGH 32 PTS in Victory over Cruise!
January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video
Check out the Indiana Mad Ants Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 28, 2025
- Osceola Magic Outlast College Park Skyhawks - College Park Skyhawks
- Osceola Magic Outlast College Park Skyhawks - Osceola Magic
- Motor City Falls to Indiana - Motor City Cruise
- Dennis and Furphy Have Career Nights as Mad Ants Defeat Motor City - Indiana Mad Ants
- Golden State Warriors Sign Jackson Rowe to Two-Way Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- JD Davison Named to 2025 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend - Maine Celtics
- Bryce McGowens Selected to 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Player Pool at NBA All-Star Weekend - Rip City Remix
- Isaac Jones Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Stockton Kings
- Leonard Miller Named to 2025 NBA Castrol Rising Stars Roster - Iowa Wolves
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign Matković and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- SLC Stars Activate Two-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas - Salt Lake City Stars
- Skyforce Loses 117-110 to Capitanes - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Mad Ants Stories
- Jahlil Okafor and Keisei Tominaga Named to G League Up Next Game
- Dennis and Furphy Have Career Nights as Mad Ants Defeat Motor City
- Strong Defense and Clutch Baskets Leads to Mad Ants Victory
- Mad Ants Drop Back-And-Forth Tuesday Night Contest in Arizona
- Quenton Jackson's 29 Points Not Enough in Friday Night Defeat