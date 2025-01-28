Sports stats



Indiana Mad Ants

RayJ Dennis Erupts for CAREER-HIGH 32 PTS in Victory over Cruise!

January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video


Check out the Indiana Mad Ants Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from January 28, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central