Ray Negron's Show Batboy Set for PNC Field Debut

MOOSIC, Pa. - On Friday, August 16, the true story of Ray Negron will be brought to life at PNC Field. "Batboy: A Yankee Miracle" premiered in 2018 at the Argyle Theater in Babylon Village one year ago, and now Negron, Dwight Gooden, Mickey Rivers and Roy White will perform the play live in Moosic.

Negron's story dates back to 1973 on a day when he and his friends skipped class. The boys hopped on a subway car to Yankee Stadium, where they began spray painting on the side of the building. After Negron finished tagging "NY," he turned around to find a fuming George M. Steinbrenner.

Instead of having the 16-year-old arrested, Steinbrenner put him to work to pay for the damages. He later became a batboy, among other clubhouse duties like serving as a babysitter for Bobby Bonds's son, Barry.

The play shows Negron living every kid's dream of working for his hometown team while making relationships with childhood heroes. Today, Negron works as a community consultant for the Yankees.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. with a band performing prior to the show. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. After the final bow, the extraordinary evening will end with fireworks. Food and beverage will be available for purchase at PNC Field throughout the event.

Tickets are on sale now Ticketmaster or via the E-Auto Box Office at PNC Field. The performance will take place along the first base side of the ballpark and all seating will be assigned at time of ticket purchase. All seats are $15.00, though a $50.00 VIP ticket package is available with the chance to meet and greet Negron, Gooden, Rivers and White.

A portion of the ticket sales proceeds will benefit a local non-profit group.

For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255.

