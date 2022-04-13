Rawhide Win Their First Game on the Road

LAKE ELSINORE, CA - The Rawhide win their first road game of the 2022 season by a score of 10-3. Visalia came out swinging and put up three runs in the first inning against Storm starter, Ruben Galindo. He took the loss after giving up six runs off nine hits in three innings. Those other three runs came off the bat of Junior Franco in the third inning. He hit is second home run of the season to give the Rawhide a 6-1 lead.

Rawhide starter, Diomede Sierra, threw 3.2 innings in his California League debut. He only gave up one run off four hits and one walk. Carlos Meza relieved him in the fourth and ended the night with the win. Meza threw 2.2 scoreless innings, although he gave up two hits and walked three batters.

Visalia continued to tack on four more runs through the final six innings. Jordan Lawlar ended the night with four hits while driving in a run. Jean Walters had three hits and four RBI. The team combined for 17 hits while walking six times.

The Rawhide now have the best record in the Southern Division of the California League with three wins and one loss. Visalia will look to extend their two-game win streak tomorrow at 6:05pm against the Storm.

