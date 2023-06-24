Rawhide Win First Game of the Second Half

June 24, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







San Bernardino, CA- The Rawhide defeat the Inland Empire 66ers 4-2 for their first win of the second half of the season. The win also snaps a four-game losing streak.

Jose Cabrera pitched five scoreless innings to earn his third win of the year. He allowed four hits and three walks while fanning four batters. Armando Vasquez earned his second save of the season after throwing two scoreless innings.

The Rawhide scored their four runs off nine hits and four walks. Riquelmin Cabral hit his first home run as a member of the Rawhide.

Rawhide try to win two in-a-row tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.