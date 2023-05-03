Rawhide Win; Brett Johnson Walks It Off

Visalia, CA - Brett Johnson's walk-off home run snaps an eight-game losing streak. Rawhide defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 4-3 with the walk-off hit in the ninth inning.

Joe Elbis started for the Rawhide and the right-hander gave up just one run in his four innings of work. The Rawhide led 3-1 until Inland Empire scored the tying run in the seventh inning. Will Mabrey and Liam Norris both gave up one run in relief.

Alfred Morillo pitched the ninth for Visalia. He allowed a double and walk before retiring the next two batters. With two outs, he walked the bases loaded before enducing a ground ball to second to keep the game tied.

The first batter to hit in the bottom of the ninth inning, Brett Johnson, hit the home run over the right field wall for the first win in 10 days. It was also Johnson's first homer of the season.

Rawhide host Inland Empire for Game Three tomorrow at 6:30 P.M.

