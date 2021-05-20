Rawhide Walk It Off

May 20, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA- Rawhide win their second game of the season off A.J. Vukovich's bat. Denson Hull, who pitched in the ninth with a tied ballgame, earned his first win of the season.

Rawhide scored first for the second game in a row. Vukovich singled to left field, which drove in Jorge Barrosa, to take the early lead. Andy Yerzy hit his second homerun of the season in the third inning to give Visalia the three-run lead.

Stockton did not score until the fourth inning. Blake Walston, the Rawhide starter, gave up a two-run blast to Junior Perez. Visalia answered back in the next half inning as Danny Oriente singled with one out. SP Chen scored to extend the Rawhide lead to 4-2.

In the fifth, the Ports took the lead for the first time in the contest off two extra base hits. Joshwan Wright tripled and Tyler Soderstrom doubled to drive in three runs. The Ports' lead was not long-lasting as the Rawhide tied it up in the next half inning. Vukovich hit a a groundball that allowed Barossa to score.

Game remained tied until the ninth inning despite the Rawhide having a lead off hit in the seventh and eighth. Lyle Lin led off the ninth with a base hit and he advanced to second Daniel Martinez's wild pitch. Barrosa grounded out to shortstop, which moved Lin to third. Vukovich drove Lin in with a single to left field, which marked his first walk-off hit in his professional career.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.