Rawhide Trip Up Quakes On Friday

Visalia, CA - For the first time in the series, the Quakes' offense was contained by Visalia pitching, as the Rawhide knocked off the Quakes by a final of 8-3 on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Leading 8-0, Visalia couldn't finish the shutout, as the Quakes, who were held to just three hits in the first eight innings, put together a rally and scored their only runs of the game, with Kenneth Betancourt doubling home a pair, then scoring on a Dayton Dooney double. It wasn't nearly enough though, as Visalia ended Rancho's brief two-game win streak and evened the series at two wins apiece.

Rawhide starter Jose Cabrera (1-3) was sharp, allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings.

Peter Heubeck (0-3) gave up two runs over three innings, suffering the loss on Friday.

The Quakes (25-12) will send Payton Martin (1-0) to the mound on Saturday, as he'll be opposed by Visalia right-hander Ricardo Yan (0-4) at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 23rd for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

