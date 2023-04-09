Rawhide Swept by Storm in Opening Weekend

April 9, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA - Rawhide lost to Lake Elsinore 8-1 in the series finale. Ricardo Yan took his first loss in his Rawhide debut. He gave up two runs in three innings pitched while walking a career high of six. The 20-yer-old struck out four batters.

The Rawhide did not have a hit until the fifth innings and only collected three in the contest. Sergio Gutierrez scored the lone Rawhide run on a double steal.

On Tuesday, the Rawhide have their home opener against Rancho Cucamonga at 6:30 P.M.

