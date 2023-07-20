Rawhide Shut out in Game Two

VISALIA, CA - Inland Empire shutout the Rawhide 9-0, taking the second game of the series. The 66ers scored six runs in the last two innings. Starting pitcher Ricardo Yan took his eighth loss of the year allowing a run through 1.2 innings. Inland Empire's Mason Albright received his eighth win of the year pitching seven scoreless innings.

Six Rawhide batters recorded a hit, including Johan Benitez's team leading 13th hit in July. Visalia struck out 13 times in their first shutout loss of the second half.

Visalia will host Inland Empire tomorrow night at 7:00 pm.

