Rawhide Roster Includes 6 of the Diamondbacks Top 25 Prospects

April 3, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA - The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially announced the opening day roster for the Rawhide ahead of Friday's season opener.

The Rawhide roster features 31 players including six among the top 25 within the Diamondbacks organization. Visalia's roster features 17 pitchers including three catchers, five outfielders, and six infielders.

Druw Jones headlines the opening roster entering the 2024 season as the 74th ranked prospect in Major League Baseball according to mlb.com. The Rawhide infield is filled with top prospects including Jansel Luis, Cristofer Torin, and Ruben Santana. The three Hide infielders enter the season within the top ten in the Diamondbacks organization.

The 2023 Diamondbacks draft class will also be on display during opening weekend. Visalia will carry nine draft picks from July's draft including 64th overall pick Caden Grice. The Clemson southpaw earned the 2023 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award, hitting 18 home runs while striking out 101 batters.

The Rawhide will return two members from last year's coaching staff including manager Dee Garner and pitching coach Tyler Mark. Visalia will welcome bench coach Jaime Del Valle and hitting coach Brad Marcelino. The Rawhide will also introduce new head athletic trainer, Cat Widay.

The Rawhide will open the season on the road at Inland Empire, Friday April 5, at 6:35 PM from San Manuel Stadium. All games can be heard live at visaliarawhide.com and the MiLB first pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 3, 2024

Rawhide Roster Includes 6 of the Diamondbacks Top 25 Prospects - Visalia Rawhide

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.