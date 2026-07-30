Rawhide Rally Fizzles Late against 66ers

Published on July 30, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (39-59, 11-21) erased two early deficits but fell to the Inland Empire 66ers (42-56, 14-19) 7-2 on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Rawhide answered early runs from the 66ers and took a 2-2 ballgame into the eighth inning. The 66ers plated three runs in the eighth headlined by a two run homer and added two more tallies in the ninth on a two out two RBI single.

The 66ers opened the scoring on a solo homer in the fourth. Visalia tied the game in the fifth. Yerald Nin led off with a double and advanced to third on a flyout. Ivan Luciano drove him home on a sacrifice fly.

Inland Empire retook the lead in the sixth thanks to three consecutive hits. The Rawhide had an answer in the home half of the frame. Moises Alcala led off with a walk and Eliesbert Alejos laid down a bunt base hit. Both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt and Victor Santana drove in Alcala on a sacrifice fly.

Jacob Steinmetz pitched 2.2 scoreless innings in his fourth MiLB rehab outing with the Rawhide. He struck out two batters and allowed just a hit.

Augie Mojica tossed 3.1 innings allowing just two runs.

Yerald Nin led the Rawhide with two hits while Luciano extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

Visalia and Inland Empire continue the series on Thursday. Valley Strong Ballpark will host Flex at the Ballpark Night with Valley Fitness. Fans can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture by stopping by the Rawhide Ticket Office in their favorite gym fit as the week's Party Works Dress-up Theme.

The ballgame is also a Thirsty Thursday thanks to Coors Light and Pacifico. Fans 21 and older can purchase $8 canned beers and $6 signature shooters.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from July 30, 2026

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