Rawhide Hit Four Home Runs to Take the Home Opener

VISALIA, CA - Rawhide won the first game of the 2022 season courtesy of four home runs. Jordan Lawlar, Jacen Roberson, Junior Franco, and Wilderd Patino all went yard to take the home opener.

Lawlar set the tone with a solo shot in the first inning, which was his first professional home run. Roberson followed suit with a two-run blast in the second inning. Visalia continued to tack on two more home runs in the fourth inning. Franco blasted an opposite field home run to drive in GJ Hill. Later that inning, Patino had his first home run of the season with Roberson and Jean Walters on the bases. After four innings of play, the Rawhide led 8-0.

Joe Elbis, the Rawhide starter, threw four scoreless innings and struck out eight. Jose Alcantara, who relieved Elbis, earned the win after giving up one run in 1.2 innings pitched.

The Quakes got on the board in the sixth inning thanks to Damon Keith's home run. Rancho continued to chip away at the Rawhide lead with two more home runs, but they fell short by four runs.

The Rawhide look to win two in a row tomorrow. First pitch against the Quakes is at 6:30pm at Valley Strong Ballpark. Yaifer Perdomo is the probable starter for the Rawhide and Ben Casparius is expected to start for the Quakes.

