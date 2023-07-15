Rawhide Hit 2 Home Runs But Still Fall Short

July 15, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







San Jose, CA- Despite two Rawhide home runs, the Giants defeated the Rawhide 4-2. Jose Fernandez and Gavin Logan both hit solo shots for the Rawhide.

San Jose also hit two home runs, but each home run was with one runner on base. The four home runs were the only runs scored in this contest.

Caswell Smith takes his first loss of the season. He gave up the go-ahead homer hit by Diego Velasquez.

Rawhide try to avoid the sweep tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.