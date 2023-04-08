Rawhide Fall to Lake Elsinore 2-1

LAKE ELSINORE, CA - Rawhide fell to Lake Elsinore 2-1 Friday night. Jose Cabrera took the loss after giving up two runs in 4.1 innings of work. Eric Mendez and Eli Saul combined to throw 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Rawhide scored its sole run in the 4th inning. Ronny Polanco in his Rawhide debut singled into center field and Brett Johnson scored from second. Even though the Rawhide lost, they out hit the Storm 8-3.

Tomorrow is the series finale in Lake Elsinore at 5:15pm. Ricardo Yan is the expected starter as Visalia looks for their first win of 2023.

