Rawhide Fall to 66ers in Series Opener

May 3, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA - Rawhide lost to the Inland Empire 66ers 6-2, which extends the losing streak to eight games.

The Visalia pitching staff gave up 10 hits while striking out seven. Jacob Steinmetz takes his second consecutive loss after allowing three runs in less than five innings. Inland Empire's Jorge Marcheco earned his first win of the year after throwing 5.2 scoreless innings. His ERA is now 0.87. Michael Darrell-Hicks threw 3.1 innings and earns his first save of the season.

The Rawhide scored their only two runs of the game in the eighth inning. Brett Johnson, Juan Corniel, and Manuel Pena doubled the Rawhide hit total and drove in two runs.

The Rawhide search for their first win in 10 days tomorrow with first pitch at 3:30 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.