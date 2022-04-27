Rawhide Drop Game One to the Quakes

April 27, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA - Rawhide dropped the first game of a two-week road trip by a score of 9-4. Visalia scored early, but could not hold onto the lead.

Jordan Lawlar hit his fourth home run of the season, but the ball never left the ballpark. His hit bounced off the centerfield wall and rolled back towards the infield. Lawlar was able to score on the inside the park homerun, which was his first since his freshman year of high school. Deyvison De Los Santos in the next at bat hit the ball off the video board in right centerfield to give the Rawhide a 2-0 lead.

In the next half inning, Wilderd Patino drove in two runs and extended the Rawhide lead to four. Visalia maintained that lead until the fifth inning. Diomede Sierra, the Rawhide starter, was relieved by Listher Sosa in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sosa was one out away from stranding two runners in scoring position, but De Los Santos committed a throwing error and the inning continued. Quakes scored four unearned runs in the fifth inning to tie the game.

Rancho Cucamonga took the lead for the first time in the sixth inning by scoring two runs and tacked on another three in the seventh for the final score of 9-4. Sosa took his first loss of the season while the Quakes pitcher Yamil Castillo picked up his first win.

Rawhide face the Quakes again tomorrow at 6:30 P.M. at LoanMart Field.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.