Rawhide Drop Game One in Rancho

June 29, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA- The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the Rawhide 5-1 Wednesday night. Jacob Steinmetz took his sixth loss of the season.

The 19-year-old only gave up two runs (one earned) through his five innings, but he did not receive the run support from the Rawhide offense. The Rawhide only had five hits in the contest and the first one came in the fifth inning. The sole Visalia run scored in the seventh inning.

Jared Karros earned his second win of the season after throwing five scoreless innings for the Quakes.

Rawhide are back at LoanMart field tomorrow at 6:30p.m. for Game Two.

