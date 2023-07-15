Rawhide Drop Game One After All-Star Break

July 15, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







San Jose, CA - Rawhide fall to the San Jose Giants 10-4 in the first game back from the four-day break. Wyatt Wendell took his seventh loss of the season. He pitched a career high 5.1 innings, but allowed three earned runs off seven hits.

Rawhide led 2-1 until the sixth inning. In both the sixth and seventh innings, San Jose sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs.

The bright spot for the Rawhide was the home run hit by newcomer, Gavin Logan. It is his first home run in the California League.

Visalia looks to bounce back tomorrow with the first pitch at 6:00 p.m. from Excite Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.