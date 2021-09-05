Rawhide Cruise Past Giants, 7-1

The Giants were unable to build on last night's come-from-behind walk-off win as the Visalia Rawhide smacked a pair of two-run homers and cruised to a 7-1 victory over San Jose on Saturday evening at Excite Ballpark. Despite the loss, the Giants (66-41) have still claimed three of the first five games in the series and were able to reduce their magic number to five to clinch a postseason berth.

Visalia jumped on San Jose starter Carson Ragsdale early on Saturday scoring twice in the top of the first inning. With one out, Tim Tawa singled and stole second base. After Neyfy Castillo struck out, clean-up hitter Deyvison De Los Santos stepped to the plate and launched a 432-foot two-run home run to left for a 2-0 Rawhide advantage.

The Giants had opportunities early in the game against Visalia starter Luke Albright, but were unable to breakthrough. In the bottom of the second, Patrick Bailey drew a leadoff walk before Carter Williams reached on a one-out infield single, however Fabian Pena bounced into an inning-ending double play. In the third, Grant McCray and Ghordy Santos both singled to put runners on first and second with one out. Yorlis Rodriguez and Luis Toribio though both flied out to end the threat. An inning later, Bailey led off with a single before he was forced out at second on Luis Matos' grounder. Matos, who reached on the fielder's choice, stole second and eventually was at third base with two down, but Pena flied out to left ending the inning.

Meanwhile, Ragsdale settled down to toss three straight scoreless frames to keep the deficit at 2-0. Ragsdale struck out two batters in the top of the second, collected one punchout in the third and then fanned two more in a perfect fourth inning. The Rawhide though would break the game open with a four-run top of the fifth to chase Ragsdale. S.P. Chen began the inning with a double off the right field wall. Glenallen Hill Jr. was then plunked on an 0-2 pitch. After Ragsdale uncorked a wild pitch to advance the runners to second and third, Ryan Bliss laced a two-RBI single into left for a 4-0 Visalia lead. Two batters later, Castillo belted a towering two-run homer to left - his league-leading 19th round-tripper of the season - to make it 6-0 and end Ragsdale's night.

San Jose's only run of the contest came in the bottom of the seventh. Matos led off with a double down the left field line before Williams singled to put runners on the corners. A passed ball then allowed Matos to score cutting the deficit to 6-1. Williams also moved to second on the play, but was stranded there when the next three hitters were retired.

The Rawhide plated a single run in the top of the ninth on De Los Santos' two-out RBI single to bring the final margin to 7-1.

Albright earned the win after firing five scoreless innings while Jake Rice pitched the final four innings with only one run allowed to notch the save for Visalia.

GIANTS NOTES

Playoff Race

While the Giants suffered a defeat on Saturday, Modesto and Rancho Cucamonga also lost in other Low-A West action allowing San Jose to maintain their eight-game lead over both clubs in the race for the final playoff spot. 13 games remain in the regular season.

Inside The Box Score

Visalia out-hit San Jose by a 10-7 margin. The Giants were only 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. San Jose also committed three errors. The Rawhide stole four bases.

Bullpen Excels

The Giants relief trio of Haydn King (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 SO), Wilkelma Castillo (1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO) and Ty Weber (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 SO) combined to pitch the final 4 2/3 innings on Saturday with no earned runs allowed.

At The Plate

Carter Williams (3-for-4) was San Jose's only player with multi-hits in the loss. Williams now has nine hits in 20 at-bats (.450 AVG) during the series. Luis Matos' (1-for-3, 2B) double was his team-leading 30th of the season (one off the league lead).

On Deck

The Giants will look to take four of six from Visalia when the teams conclude their series on Sunday evening. First pitch at Excite Ballpark is set for 5:00 PM. Nick Swiney is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

