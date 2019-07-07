Rawhide Come Back in the Ninth to Win 7-5

SAN JOSE, CA-Entering the ninth inning, the Rawhide trailed 5-2. Visalia sent 11 batters to the plate and score fived runs off five hits, one walk, and two hit-by-pitches. The ninth started with Tim Susnara singling off Garrett Cave . Jancarlos Cintron singled with one out to make it runners on first and second. L.T. Tolbert hit an RBI single to score Susnara and send Cintron to third, who scored when Luis Alejandro Basabe singled. With bases loaded and one out, Jake McCarthy tied up the game when he singled to right field. The go-ahead run scored with one out when Cave threw a wild pitch allowing Basabe to score. Rawhide drove in one more when Anfernee Grier grounded out and Renae Martinez scored.

Justin Lewis started for the Rawhide and gave up five earned runs off eight hits in three innings. Jayson McKinley pitched three hitless innings while striking out a season-high seven batters. Luis Castillo earned his eighth win of the season after pitching two scoreless innings and striking out four. Breckin Williams earned his eighth save of the season after pitching one scoreless inning and striking out two.

Cave earned the loss for San Jose and the Rawhide took the series 2-1. Rawhide are now 10-7 in the second half and lead the Northern Division.

